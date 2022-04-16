Elizabeth Lapp, age 77, of Morgantown, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 15, 2022. She was the wife of Levi Lapp for over 55 years. Born in Gordonville, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Stoltzfus Riehl.
Elizabeth was a member of Bethel Christian Fellowship. She had many hobbies including cooking and serving meals especially at Calvary Bible School and Camp Andrews.
She is survived by 8 children: Mahlon (Naomi) Lapp of Lakeville, OH, Merv (Carol) Lapp of Leola, Mary Jane (Doran) Eby of Hagerstown, MD, Marcus (Carmen) Lapp of Burgettstown, PA, James (Anne) Lapp, John (Bethany) Lapp, both of Morgantown, Wilmer (Sara Lynn) Lapp of Canon City, CO, Nathan (Carolyn) Lapp of Coatesville, 44 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, siblings: John (Susie) Riehl, Jr., Leroy (Fannie) Riehl, son Omar (Barbie), nephew David. She was preceded in death by brothers Elam and Amos Riehl, sisters Fannie Riehl and Priscilla Stoltzfus.
Funeral service will take place at Bethel Christian Fellowship, 145 Boot Jack Road, Narvon, on Monday, April 18, at 10 a.m. with Pastors James Stoltzfus and Omar Stoltzfus officiating. There will be a viewing at the church on Easter Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in the Bethel Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »