Elizabeth L. Stoltzfus, 14, of 120 Brick Church Rd., Leola, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 at her home. She had been ill with a heart condition since birth. Born in Leola, she was the daughter of Leon S. and Mary Ann Lapp Stoltzfus. Elizabeth attended the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to her parents are: 9 siblings, Martha Rose married to Samuel Fisher, East Earl, Calvin Jay married to Ada Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, Leola, Sarann married to Ervin Glick, Bird-in-Hand, Kathryn Lynn married to Eli Jay Stoltzfus, Gap, James Lee, Mahlon L., Nathan L., Eli Matthew, and John Allen Stoltzfus, all at home; paternal grandparents, John D. and Katie Stoltzfus, Leola; maternal grandparents, Samuel and Sara Lapp, Gordonville.
Funeral services will be held from the late home on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at 9 AM EST with interment following in Stoltzfus Cemetery, New Holland. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Kindly omit flowers. Furman's Leola
