Elizabeth L. "Liz" Young, 82, of Lancaster, passed away on August 27, 2020 at ManorCare Lancaster. Born in Hyattsville, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Harry S. and Dorothy M. (Chilcoat) Dellinger. She was also the loving wife of Norman E. Young, Jr. until his passing in 1999.
Liz will be remembered for more than 40 years of dedicated service at Lombardo's Restaurant. She loved being a server. Meeting and conversing with people came naturally to her. She also was a member of the Elks Lodge #134 in Lancaster and a previous member of Rainmakers. In her free time, she was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies fan. For 27 years she was a regular season ticket holder for the Phillies and would never miss a game. Liz also loved to just sit and read a good book. Some of her favorite authors included JD Robb, James Patterson, Stephen King and Mary Higgins Clark.
She will be sorely missed by her children; Lisa Brown and James Young both of Lancaster, Bruce Williams, husband of Francis, of Conestoga, and Robert Williams, siblings; Richard L. Dellinger, husband of Linda, of Tennessee, Francis H. Dellinger, husband of Angie, of California, A. Katherine Duke, wife of Donald, of Conestoga, Jeanne Fox, wife of Edward, of Delaware, and Eileen Leonard, wife of Ralph, of Florida, sisters-in-law; Esther Dellinger of New Holland, and Elizabeth Dellinger of Florida, as well as a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in passing by her son, Jeffrey S. Young, son-in-law, Mark Davis, and siblings, Joseph S. Dellinger, Mary D. Good, and Lawrence Dellinger.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial service celebrating Liz's life on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 on the South Lawn of the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA at 12PM. A visitation will be held from 10AM-12PM. Interment to follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. For those unable to attend the service, it will be livestreamed to Liz's obituary at: SnyderFuneralHome.com
