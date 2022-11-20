Elizabeth Keigler Preston

Elizabeth "Liz" Keigler Preston, 62, of Lititz, PA passed away on November 14, 2022 at home after a short battle with cancer. Born in Princeton, NJ she was the daughter of Irene Tanis and John Keigler. She was the beloved wife to Richard Preston, with whom she celebrated 38 years of marriage.
She graduated from Ithaca College with a Bachelor's in Education and taught students with special needs for several years before having children of her own. Liz was very active in the community, and her love for the Lord and all of His creation was evident in each one of her activities and interactions. She was a Penn State Master Gardener and established a gardening program at Lancaster County Prison to teach inmates how to grow and prepare fresh foods. She was a member of the Lancaster Beekeeper Association, the Lancaster County Prison Ministry, Lititz Women of Today, the Warwick Release Time program, Blue Mountain Harley Owners Group and the Black Sheep Harley Davidson for Christ Motorcycle Ministry. Liz was a current member of Lancaster Evangelical Free Church (LEFC), taught Sunday school for over 25 years, and was also a tutor for exchange students through American Home Life. Outside of volunteering, Liz enjoyed spending her time in her garden, cruising the backroads of America on her motorcycle, and engaging with the arts (playing her piano, creating stained glass, and sewing). Most of all she cherished spending time with her family and enjoyed their yearly vacations to Holden Beach, NC.
In addition to her husband Richard, Liz is survived by her children: Daniel Preston of Frederick, MD, Andrew Preston of Mechanicsburg, PA, Jacqueline LeGrand (married to Dan LeGrand) of Leesburg, VA and Katherine Preston of Carlisle, PA; her grandchildren: Henry Preston, John Preston and Matthew LeGrand; her siblings: Elise Berquist, Arthur Keigler, John Keigler, James Keigler, and Janice Kinnamon, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A service will be held at 11 AM with visitation beginning at 10 AM on December 9, 2022 at Lancaster Evangelical Free Church, 419 Pierson Road, Lititz, PA 17543 to celebrate the life that Liz had here on Earth, and to worship together the God who makes her life eternal possible.
Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Lancaster Redevelopment Fund, Inc., in the memo line put: For LCRC in memory of Liz Preston. Lancaster Redevelopment Fund helps people who have been in prison return to the community (this is an organization that Liz supported as a follow up to her prison ministry).
Mail to: Lancaster Redevelopment Fund
Attn: Carrie Kurtz
28 Penn Square Suite 100, Lancaster, PA 17603.
