Elizabeth K. Zook, 90, of 12 S. Belmont Rd., Paradise, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at the home of her daughter. Born in Churchtown, she was a daughter of the late Israel and Priscilla Stoltzfus Stoltzfus. She was born on Apr. 28th, 1931 and married to Henry B. Zook for 65 years. A homemaker, Mrs. Zook was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is also survived by: her children, Susie wife of Samuel Stoltzfus, Jacob Zook, both of Paradise, Barbara wife of Melvin Esh, Ronks, Elizabeth Beiler, East Earl; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandson; a brother, Moses husband of Barbara Stoltzfus, E. Earl. She was preceded in death by: a daughter, Priscilla; siblings, John, Samuel, Jonas, Israel, Elam and Jacob Stoltzfus, Fannie Beiler, Rachel Fisher and Priscilla Beiler.
Funeral Services: 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 at the home of Aaron Zook, 44 Harristown Rd., Paradise. Viewing: at the late home till the service. Interment: Gordonville Cemetery. Furman's Leola
