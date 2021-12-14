Elizabeth K. Kauffman, 2 year old daughter of Steven Z. and Fannie King Kauffman of 359 Wood Valley Road, Rising Sun, MD, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Union Hospital. She attended the Old Order Amish Church with her parents.
Surviving besides her parents are 2 siblings: Ivan J. and Sadie Ruth Kauffman, at home, grandparents: Amos B. and Sarah Zook Kauffman of Rising Sun, MD, Abner K. and Elizabeth Fisher King of Drumore, and great-grandparents: Barbara Esh Kauffman of Christiana, Fannie King King of Drumore, Benjamin E. and Anna Fisher Fisher of Honey Brook.
Funeral Service will take place from the late home, 359 Wood Valley Road, Rising Sun, MD, on Wednesday, December 15th at 9 a.m. Interment will be in the Oxford Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice until the time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
