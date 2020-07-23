Elizabeth K. Herschberger, age 67, of 965 Dry Wells Road, Quarryville, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of Jonathan B. Herschberger. Born in Gordonville, she was the daughter of the late Daniel L. and Lizzie King Lapp.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by 6 children: Elsie L. wife of Aaron E. Beiler of Leola, Daniel L. husband of Ruth Beiler Herschberger, Mary Rose wife of Joel Z. Zook, both of Quarryville, Barbara L. wife of Crist E. Stoltzfus of New Providence, Ruth L. wife of Christian F. Stoltzfus, Jr. of Drumore, John L. Herschberger at home, 26 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and 3 siblings: Lena K. wife of Leroy Stoltzfus of New Providence, Elsie K. wife of Mose Smoker of Myerstown, and James husband of Katie Fisher Bawell of New Holland. She was preceded in death by a sister, Naomi K. Blank.
Services will be private with interment in the Fishers Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »