Elizabeth K. Fisher, 96, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at her daughter's home in Narvon, PA. Born in Leola, she was daughter of the late Benjamin and Lydia King Lapp. She was the wife of the late Daniel L. Fisher.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by: children, Fannie L. wife of Michael Lapp of Quarryville, John L. husband of Emma Fisher Fisher of New Holland, Lydia L. Beiler of Narvon, Katie L. wife of David Stoltzfus of Blain, PA, Mary L. wife of Ervin Stoltzfus of Narvon, daughter-in-law, Anna M. Stoltzfus Fisher of Gordonville; 29 grandchildren; 149 great-grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren; sisters, Fannie Fisher of Paradise and Lydia King of Bird-in-Hand. She was preceded in death by: son, Benjamin L. Fisher; grandchildren, Michael Fisher, Jay Daniel Fisher, Sara Ann Lantz; sons-in-law, John Beiler and John Stoltzfus.
The funeral will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 259 Springville Road, Quarryville, at 9:00 AM EST. Friends may call from the time of this notice till the service at the late home. Interment will be in Beiler's Cemetery. Furman's Leola
