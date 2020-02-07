Elizabeth Joanne Shillow, 89, entered into rest on February 5th, 2020 after a brief illness, at Masonic Village where she resided for the past six years. Born in Marietta, Pennsylvania, "Joanne" was the daughter of the late John Anthony Shillow and Sarah Elizabeth Hook Shillow.
After her graduation from Columbia High School, "Joanne" was employed by the Marietta Depot for over ten years, followed by employment as a teller at Dauphin Deposit Bank and Trust Company, and ending with a secretarial position at Wyeth Labs. Joanne was a devoted member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Columbia, PA.
Joanne is survived by two brothers: Joseph, married to Marie Dinkel Shillow and Patrick, married to Sandra Shillow. She was preceded in death by the following brothers: John, James, and Edward; her sisters, Mary Shillow Carmichael and Margaret Shillow Elliot. Joanne will be lovingly missed by her 19 surviving nieces and nephews, whom she loved as her own children. The family would like to thank the staff at Masonic Village for the kind and compassionate care they provided her.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, February 10th, 2020 at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 121 S. 2nd St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, February 9th, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512, and also one hour prior to Mass at the church. She will be laid to rest at St. Peter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Our Lady of Angels Catholic School, 215 Union St., Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Landisville/Columbia.
A living tribute »