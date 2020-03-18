Elizabeth Jeanette Tafelski returned to her heavenly family on Monday, March 16, 2020 after blessing us with her presence here on earth since her birth in April 1992. Born in Geisinger Medical Center after being diagnosed in utero with hyperplastic left heart syndrome-with parents who chose life-Elizabeth started out very medical. She survived and thrived in her special way and touched the souls of everyone who came into contact with her.
She is survived by her parents, Michael and Terry, and sister Kati, her soul sister whom she adored, and future brother-in-law Tyler Ostrowski. She will be deeply missed by her wonderful Aunts and Uncles: Teresa, David, Kathy, Marianne, Craig, Julie, Kim, Jeff, Kelly, Scott, John, Becky, her special friend, Kelly B, and her best bud, Aunt Peggy. She will also be missed by cousins: Kristen, Sean, Tasha, Matt, AJ, Spencer, Skylar, Cooper, Carter, Casey, Brady, Andrew, Emily, Hannah, Zoey, Nora, Brynlee, and her godson Gabe. She is also survived by her grandfather, Lamar Kauffman and his wife Carolyn. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Margaret Anne Kauffman, Jean and Terry Tafelski, her uncle Steve, and her cousin Blake.
Elizabeth's life was special in more than just her physical and intellectual abilities as she impacted everyone she met with her smile, her personality, her determination, and her ability to adapt. She lived by the motto that she was "Amazing just the way I am." Everyone who met her, or even just saw her beautiful smile and the light of Christ in her eyes, undoubtedly has a story or a memory of her that hopefully will always be in their heart, bring a smile to their face, and remind them to "enjoy the day" and that "it is OK to be different, God made me different and I like it."
Elizabeth loved life and took the opportunity to shine her light as an artist, adventurer, baseball player, cheerleader, altar server, church greeter and avid reader. These programs offered her the chance: Aaron's Acres, Challenger Little League baseball, UDS Cheerleading, Friendship Heart Gallery and Schreiber Pediatric Rehab Center.
She loved ice cream and adventures, whether it was exploring the 27 covered bridges throughout Lancaster County or going hiking in her wheelchair while on her RV adventures in her "home on wheels" as part of the "three amigos." She will be deeply missed as she begins her next adventure in heaven.
The family wants to thank the many wonderful health care professionals who cared for Elizabeth over the years- most notably Dr. Stephen Tift, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (especially Dr. Cohen and Dr. Meyers), the Pediatric Advanced Care Team and Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster County.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you spend time remembering your favorite Elizabeth memory, write it down, and send it to the family at jdte1840@comcast.net. Her legacy will live on through her sprit and light with the sharing of such wonderful stories.
A Mass of Christian burial and interment will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery, but consistent with the national pandemic it will be limited to immediate family only. A celebration of Elizabeth's life will be planned and announced at a later date.
