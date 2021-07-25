Elizabeth Jane "Betty" Renkin

Elizabeth Jane Renkin, "Betty", of Pittsburg, CA, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021. She was 78 years old. She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William S. Renkin. She was a 1962 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School and was employed by the Lancaster General Hospital before entering the Women's Army Corps. Betty served a tour of duty in Vietnam in 1963. A Life member of the D.A.R, and the Daughters of 1812.
Betty was preceded by her parents William S. and Genevieve Conklin Renkin, her brother William Matthew Renkin, and sister Jenne Renkin. She is survived by her nephew William A. Renkin, of Levittown, PA.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 11:00am at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, 11 Greenfield Rd., Lancaster, PA 17602.
