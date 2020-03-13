Elizabeth J. Moyer, 84, of Stevens, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at The Gardens at Stevens.
She was born in Clay Township to the late Jesse and Martha (Johns) Sawyer and was the wife of the late Richard Moyer who passed away in 2008.
Elizabeth was a homemaker and had also worked for the Bollman Hat Co. in Adamstown.
Elizabeth is survived by son, Mark Moyer of Mountville, PA, and a sister, Irene Dennis.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Ruth Harting, Joyce Bowers, Mary Trostle; and a brother, Amos "Dutch" Sawyer.
Services are private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in the Wyomissing Cemetery, Gouglersville.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
