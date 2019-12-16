Elizabeth J. Brenner (Liz), 88, of Oak Leaf Manor North, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Howard N. and Mary Elizabeth (Howry) Brenner.
Liz had a long career in the banking industry, holding many positions, and ultimately retiring from Wells Fargo Bank. She loved animals and was a longtime owner of Great Danes. Liz enjoyed showing her Danes in competitive dog shows, where many of her dogs won awards.
Liz is survived by her sister, Frances Martin, of Elizabethtown, her nephew, Stephen Martin, of Camp Hill, two great nephews and a great niece.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Liz's memory be made to the SPCA, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »