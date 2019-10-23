Elizabeth J. "Betty" McBride, 94, a lifelong Columbia resident, passed peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Luther Acres. She was the wife of the late Charles H. McBride with who preceded her in death in 1967 and was born to the late Lewis and Maria Keys Kauffman.
She is survived by her loving family, Karen, wife of James Miller; Steve, husband of Stephanie McBride; Charlene, wife of George Thomas; Glenda, wife of Steve Beach; Elizabeth, wife of John Decker; Laureen Sulivan; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Lewis and Lamar Kauffman. She was preceded in death by her children, Charles Michael McBride, Beth Staner, Stephine McBride granddaughter, Michelle Jones and siblings, Joann Wise, Virginia Olsen, Mary Lou Hartman, Thelma Cremer and Patricia "Tish" Urban.
Betty was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, Columbia and the Altar Rosary Society.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 121 S. Second St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with the Rev. Anthony Swamy, Celebrant. Burial will follow St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery. There will be no viewing prior to the mass; however, family and friends may call at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m with the recitation of the Rosary beginning and 7:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contribution's in Betty's memory to our Lady of the Angels, 404 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512 would be deeply appreciated.