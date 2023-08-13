Elizabeth J. "Betty June" Humphreys, 89, of New Holland, died Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Maple Farm Nursing Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. Humphreys in 2008. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late David and Florence (Dull) Greaves.
A homemaker, Betty June also worked at Harting's Bakery and Zerbe Nursing Home.
She was a former member of Churchtown United Methodist Church and most recently attended St. Stephen Reformed Church. She had a servant's heart, volunteering her skills in the kitchen, quilting for mission organizations, and helping in many other capacities at her church.
Surviving are three children: Richard W. married to Marilyn (Leisey) Humphreys, New Holland, Robert S. married to Amanda (Eckhardt) Humphreys, Port Deposit, MD and Donna L. married to Michael Kauffman, New Holland; seven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a brother, David Greaves.
A celebration of life service will be held at a future date. Interment is private in the United Methodist Cemetery of Churchtown. Kindly omit flowers.
If desired, memorial contributions may be sent to Maple Farm Benevolent Fund, 604 Oak St., Akron, PA 17501. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.groffeckenroth.com.
A living tribute »