Elizabeth Hazel Murphy, known affectionately as just Hazel, passed away on March 20, 2022. She is survived by her son Ruslan Murphy and granddaughter Tala Murphy, and predeceased by her daughter Krsitina Murphy along with her loved husband Tony Twyman.
Born in Maesteg, Wales, Elizabeth grew up alongside her two other sisters Avis and Gill. From an early age she showed great joy in books and great precocity with the piano, winning locally-held music competitions. Her ability at the piano continued to grow, and by the age of 16 she graduated from the Royal Academy of Music in London. However, piano fell into the backdrop of her life as she pursued her interest in literature and graduated from the University of Wales cum laude in 1960. While working as a teacher in London, she found her true calling psychology and neuroscience. She studied further, acquiring a B.A. as well as a Ph.D. from the University London, where she finished with an upper-first.
Her hard work and dedication to this area of study landed her an offer to continue her studies at Stanford University, where she conducted post-doctoral research on the effects of barbiturates on cognition and behavior in mice. In 1971 she left Stanford to teach at the University of Chicago, where she made many of her life-long friends. In 1976 she left her position as department chair to teach at the then-named Medical College of Philadelphia. She would continue to teach there even through its acquisition by Drexel University. She retired in 2021 at the age of 82 and is considered one of the founders of the neurobiology department at Drexel College of Medicine.
Hazel's erudition and dedication to the field of neuroscience is not what she will primarily be remembered for, however. She was first and foremost a lover of life. Her friends and family will remember her for her incredible will to give selflessly, even at the most inconvenient of times. Some of her fondest memories were of her mission trips to Africa, where she immersed herself in the variety of cultures there, as well as lent a helping hand to energy conservation projects. In 1997, at the age of 58, she adopted her daughter Kristina, and then again in 2000, at the age of 61, she adopted her son Ruslan. Her love for giving to those in need shows especially in her last decades of her life, where she poured her heart into her children. Elizabeth Hazel Murphy embodied a love for charity as much as she did a love for knowledge. She will surely be missed, and forever be loved.
"Thou art the grave where buried love doth live."
