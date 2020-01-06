Elizabeth (Haigh) Horace

Elizabeth (Haigh) "Betty" Horace, 91, of Manheim went peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at UMPC Lititz. Born on July 24, 1928 in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late George M. and Elizabeth (Hewitt) Haigh. Betty was the youngest child in her family. In her early years she worked at the University of Pennsylvania Bookstore and Comptroller's Office, followed by many car dealerships as a bookkeeper.
She is survived by a son, Robert F. Horace, Jr. of Murrells Inlet, SC; and two daughters: Margaret (Philip) A. Clark of Bridgeville, DE and Jean (Tony) M. Syzonenko of Manheim, three grandchildren: Christine A. Clark, Jennifer Syzonenko, and Leslie A. Horace, and one great-grandchild, Logan A. Syzonenko. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert F. Horace, four brothers: Clinton Rehrig, Jr., John Rehrig, Raymond Haigh, and Edwin Haigh; and three sisters: Edna Rehrig, Mildred (Rehrig) Farrell, and Eleanor (Haigh) Seydel Miller.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Glenwood Memorial Gardens, Broomall. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Betty's memory to Water Street Mission, 210 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
