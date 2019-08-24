Elizabeth Geissler "Betty" Wanner, age 93, formerly of Paradise, passed away at Maple Farm Nursing Center of Akron on Thursday, August 22, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia, daughter of the late Louis C. and Emilie Keppler Geissler. She was the wife of the late R. Guy Wanner who passed away in 2009.
She was a member of Calvary Monument Bible Church of Paradise and Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Denver, PA. She graduated from Olney High School, continued her education at Bible Institute of Pennsylvania and received a nursing degree from Philadelphia General Hospital. Betty served as a nurse missionary in India for 25 years. She enjoyed camping and volunteering for Handicamp Ministries.
Surviving are three step-children: Robert, husband of Sharon Stoller Wanner of Boca Raton, FL, John, husband of Carol Girvin Wanner of Denver, PA, Lois, wife of James Kauffman of Cambridge Springs, PA, 8 step-grandchildren, 13 step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a step-grandson and 9 siblings.
Funeral service will take place from the Calvary Monument Bible Church, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, PA, on Friday, August 30th at 11a.m., with a viewing time from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastors Keith Sweitzer and Terry Redcay will be officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Children's Fellowship of India, 151 Plum Creek Road, North East, MD, 21901. shiveryfuneralhome.com