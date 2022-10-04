Elizabeth Garman Nissley (born June 30, 1943) died on September 25, 2022, at age 79, following a 21-month courageous journey with breast cancer. She was the daughter of Ruth F. and Elam O. Landis, from East Petersburg, PA. She was married for 58 years to her beloved husband, Kenneth M. Nissley, and was deeply blessed by their children, K. Mark Nissley (Amanda) of Pensacola, FL, Andrew J. Nissley, York, PA, Rebecca J. Nissley, York, PA, and Sara B. Nissley (Andrew Peifer), Philadelphia. She loved her 9 grandchildren, Keitaro, Kaemon, Kaya, Jacob, Piper, Emil, Olivia, Wren, and Xander, and great granddaughter, Reign. She also loved her brothers and sisters: Mark Landis (Alma), Manheim, PA; John Landis (Eileen), Manheim, PA; Ruth Lutz (John), Randolph, VT; Rhoda Cicero (Frank), New Holland, PA; James Landis (Alta) Lititz, PA; and her late sister, Miriam Bauman (David) Lebanon, PA.
Elizabeth graduated from the Lancaster General School of Nursing in 1964, the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor's in nursing (1970) and a master's in psychiatric nursing (1989), and from Eastern Mennonite Seminary with a Master of Divinity degree (2002). Elizabeth lived and worked as a nurse and educator for 9 years in Somalia between 1966-1986. She worked as a psychiatric nurse and an outpatient therapist with Philhaven and later as a full-time pastor, retiring from James Street Mennonite Church in 2013. She was the first ordained woman (2007) in Lancaster Mennonite Conference, which was, at that time, part of Mennonite Church USA. Elizabeth worked for 9 years as a Ministerial Guide for seminary students at Lancaster Theological Seminary and as the acting Field Education Director for 1 years. She volunteered on several community boards, including Friends of Lancaster Public Library, Landis Communities Quality Living Choices Board and Domestic Violence Services. She participated for several years as a co-facilitator, with Ken, with the PA State Office of Victim Advocate.
Elizabeth loved her family. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling and being with and listening to people. Her smile lit up a room. Full of gratitude for life's goodness, she also wanted to change the world, to make it better for herself and others, nurturing justice, and kindness. Elizabeth deeply believed in God close at hand with a love extending to all people. She was a voice for women in her community. She believed in the ongoing mystery and possibility of healing and recovery, in this life and with the end of life.
A memorial service was held on Saturday, Oct 1. Details for visitation with the family can be found on caringbridge.org or by contacting the family.
