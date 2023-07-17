Elizabeth G. Fisher, 53, of 548 Drytown Rd., Holtwood, went to her reward on July 15, 2023. Born in Ronks, she was the daughter of Lizzie Glick Fisher, and the late Joseph Fisher. She was the loving wife of David K. Fisher with whom she shared 33 years of marriage. Elizabeth was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Besides her husband, left to mourn her passing are: 5 children, Joseph married to Brianna Bowen, Montana, Elmer married to Susan Faye Stoltzfus, Holtwood, Mary married to Benjamin King, Narvon, Daniel Fisher, Leola, Lillian Fisher, Holtwood; 2 grandchildren, Laura Ingalls Fisher, Bowen Malachi Fisher; brothers, David married to Sarah Fisher, Ronks, Samuel married to Verna Fisher, Peach Bottom, Levi married to Sylvia Fisher, Huntingdon; sisters, Rachel married to Isaac Stoltzfus, Bena married to Henry King, both of Kentucky; a sister-in-law, Lillian wife of B. John Beiler, Leola. She was preceded in death by a brother, Amos Fisher.
Funeral services will be held from the late home on Monday, July 17, 2023 at 11 a.m. EST with interment following in Drumore Cemetery. The viewing will be held at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's Leola
