Elizabeth Fichner, 93, of Lancaster, formerly of Clark, N.J., passed away peacefully on November 29, 2021. Born in Elizabeth, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Antonia (David) Serafin. Liz worked as a soda jerk at a local pharmacy where she met the love of her life, Joseph Fichner, to whom she was lovingly married for 69 years. He preceded her in death on November 30, 2016.
Liz graduated from Battin High School in Elizabeth, N.J. She had a long career as a secretary and retired from Navieras de Puerto Rico. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and was an avid reader. She and husband Joe traveled extensively throughout the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Caribbean. Her greatest joy of all was the time spent with her beloved family. From summers in Sayreville with her favorite cousins and long weekends at her son’s shore house, to frequent family get togethers, nothing brought her more delight.
As the years passed and her husband’s health began to fade, Liz devoted every ounce of her being to providing outstanding care for him. Her tireless dedication to those she loved was truly extraordinary.
"Hon", Mom, Nanny, Lizard, Liz, Betty has left a remarkable legacy and will be greatly missed by son Joseph and wife Kathleen of Howell, N.J., daughter Jane Hungarter and husband Brian of Lancaster, three grandchildren, Kelley Tellefsen and husband Joseph of Burlington, N.J., Joseph Fichner and wife Jennifer of Howell, N.J. and Brian Hungarter II and wife Kelly of Conshohocken, as well as soon to be six great-grandchildren – Skyler, Brody, Miley, Aria, Amira, and baby Hungarter, along with brother, Alexander Carl Serafin.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a viewing and prayer service from 4-7 PM on Monday, December 6, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will follow at a later date at St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery in Sayreville, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Liz’s memory to Hospice & Community Care, The Bob Fryer & Family Inpatient Center, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To leave the family an online condolence, visit: