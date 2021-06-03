Elizabeth "Eli" Rodriguez, 85, of Lancaster, PA passed away in peace on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Conestoga View. Born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Donato Rodriguez and Carmen Inez (Rosado) Rodriguez.
She graduated from Escuela Catolica in San Juan, PR. Elizabeth retired as a secretary.
She enjoyed traveling, gardening, reading, writing, sewing, knitting, shopping, baking, dancing, playing piano & guitar and especially spending time with her family.
Elizabeth will be greatly missed by her son: Paul J. Arteta of Lancaster; granddaughter: Danielle (Arteta) Trask (Ryan) of Lititz, two great-grandchildren, Zaeden and Arielle Trask; sister, Maria Ester Rodriguez of Fayetteville, NC, brother, Donato Rodriguez of Puerto Rico; niece, Elizabeth Rodriguez wife of Manny Gonzalez of Mt. Dora, FL. She was preceded in death by three siblings.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, 11 Greenfield Rd., Lancaster, PA 17602.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Elizabeth's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com