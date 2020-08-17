Elizabeth E. Tribit, 45, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly at home on August 11, 2020. She was the daughter of Katherine (Clark) and Donald K. Tribit. She is additionally survived by her sister Emily Gerhardt (Christopher) and nephew Caden living in Forest, VA.
Beth was baptized, confirmed and continued as a member of First United Methodist Church of Lancaster. She exemplified Christianity as a central aspect of her being.
Beth graduated in 1993 from Penn Manor High School and attended HACC in Lancaster.
She worked at Lancaster Mustang in retail sales and in food services. Beth had vocal talent and played clarinet in the school orchestra.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Graveside service officiated by the Rev. Joe Dipaolo on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, 435 Manor Ave., Millersville, PA 17551. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097
