Elizabeth E. "Betty" Melleby, 92, of Mount Joy, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at her residence with her family by her side. Born in Magnolia, AR, she was the daughter of the late Hughey and Emma Eads. Betty was the wife of the late Harrison L. Melleby who passed away in 1980.
Betty worked various jobs before she was a sales associate at Watt & Shand Department Store. She was also a homemaker, who enjoyed cooking and entertaining. Betty also enjoyed nature, the outdoors, flowers and gardening. She took trips and tours with her traveling friends throughout the United States. Betty loved her dogs. She was a member of Chiques United Methodist Church in Mount Joy. Family was most important to Betty, she always kept up with her extended family in Arkansas, Texas and Missouri. She cherished the time with her daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Betty ended every phone call and family visit with " I love you more".
Betty is survived by three daughters, Carolynne Wanner, wife of Alfred, Rachel Baxter, wife of Lee, and Martha Bedford, wife of the late Robert; five grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter with two on the way. She was preceded in death by her nine siblings.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chiques United Methodist Church, 1215 E Main St., Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com