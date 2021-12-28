Elizabeth Claudette James, 89, of Lititz passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Neffsville Nursing and Rehab Center. Born in Alberta, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Alfred T. and Carrie Whitlow Abernathy. She was the loving wife of David E. James, Sr. for 64 years. Claudette was a Virginia Licensed Practical Nurse and retired from Visiting Nurses. She was a member of LCBC, Manheim Campus.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons: William H. Shelton husband of Deborah Shelton of Mechanicsville, VA, David E. II husband of Marilyn James of Elizabethtown and a daughter, Deborah wife of Robert Adcock of Lititz; 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Franklin Abernathy.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
