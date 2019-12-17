Elizabeth C. Graham, 93, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at ManorCare, Lancaster. She was the wife of the late John W. Graham, Sr. with whom she was married 57 years until his death in 2004. Born in Washington Boro, she was the daughter of the late Christian and Margaret Adimire Warner.
Elizabeth retired after 36 years of service from the Susquehanna Glass Factory where she worked as a glass cutter. A music lover and musician, she played guitar, harmonica, organ, and accordion. She enjoyed playing bingo and was a horse lover. Most of all, she found full enjoyment in the company of her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Ruthann, wife of George Goeke; Elizabeth, wife of John Becker; Cheryl, wife of Paul Dressel; John W., Jr., husband of Lori Graham; Margaret, wife of Russell Stoutzenberger; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; sisters, Anna Zook and Teresa Keysock.
A private ceremony will be held at the discretion of the family. A celebration of life will be held in the spring.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
