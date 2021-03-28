Elizabeth C. Dolbin, 90, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Born in Mahoney City, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and Anna Jones.
She was a hairstylist; Elizabeth had her own business for many years. During her free time, she enjoyed making a variety of wood crafts and attending craft shows with her late husband William Dolbin, who passed away in 2018.
Elizabeth is survived by her son, Randy Dolbin, her three grandchildren, Kenny Kowalski, Jim Dolbin, and Charlie Dolbin; and two great-granddaughters, Hannah and Ashley.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at West Willow United Methodist Church, 118 West Willow Road, Willow Street, PA 17584.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association, 322 Eighth Ave., New York, NY, 10001.
