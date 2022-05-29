Elizabeth "Betty" W. Martin, 82, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 23, 2022, at Landis Homes in Lititz, PA. She was born in Murrell, PA, on June 5, 1939, the youngest of eight children. After marrying her next-door neighbor and sweetheart in 1960, she spent sixty-two years as the dearly loved wife of James R. Martin.
Known for her compassionate listening and kind and gentle ways, Betty lovingly cared for her family throughout the years, extending that care to four foster children as well. Along with being an expert seamstress and seasoned gardener, she was a skilled and faithful partner in ministry with James at South Seventh St. Mennonite Church and Red Run Mennonite Church. She also worked for Provident Bookstore for seventeen years, becoming an assistant manager.
Betty enjoyed reading and traveling to visit family. She loved singing her whole life, and she and James often sang together for others at Landis Homes, even after dementia began to impair her abilities. She modeled courage, patience, and resilience during her nine-year journey through Alzheimer's disease.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Weaver and Lizzie (Martin) Weaver, and her siblings Martin Weaver, Ruth (Weaver) Landis, and Henry Weaver. She is survived by her husband James, her daughter Nita and her husband Karl Landis of Lancaster, her son Robert and his wife Janice of Bowmansville, her son Nelson of Pensacola, Florida, her daughter Regina and her husband Bernard Brown of Ellicott City Maryland, twelve grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and four sisters, Naomi Weaver, Esther Weaver, Anna Mae Weaver, and Martha (Weaver) Hoover.
The family will have a private burial service. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at Bowmansville Mennonite Church, 129 Pleasant Valley Rd., East Earl, PA 17519 on Monday, May 30, 2022, at 1:00 PM, with an opportunity to greet the family following the service. The memorial service will be livestreamed at Bowmansville Mennonite Church Youtube Channel.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty's memory may be made to the Landis Homes Caring Fund, Landis Homes Advancement Office, 1001 E. Oregon Rd, Lititz, PA 17543.
