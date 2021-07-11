Elizabeth "Betty" Rineer, 72, of Millsboro, DE and formerly of Columbia passed away on July 8th, 2021. She was born in Utica, NY to the late Harry and Mary Warner Gable. Betty was a graduate of Columbia High School and worked for many years at QVC before her retirement. She loved the beach, so much so that she moved to Millsboro to be close to the water. Betty enjoyed reading and being outdoors where she could take in the birds and people watch. She was also an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan. Betty adored her family and friends and treasured spending time with them, especially her grand and great-grandchildren.
Betty leaves behind her children, Dawn, wife of Michael Blessing of Wrightsville, Nicole Paris, companion of Deron Mutzabaugh of Millsboro, DE, Christopher, husband of Amy Minnich of Red Lion; five grandchildren, Andrew, Nathan, Ryan, Harlie, Mackenzie; six great-grandchildren, Paisley, Bowman, Izabella, Addyson, Jackson, Kenneth; three sisters, Tina, wife of Robert Frutiger of Red Lion, Connie, wife of Al Trimble of Tucson, AZ, Bonnie, wife of Morris Bish of Wrightsville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Melvin Rineer in 2013.
A visitation to celebrate Betty will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13th, 2021 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. She will be laid to rest by her late husband at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens on a later date. Betty's family would like to thank the staff at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehab for the caring support they provided during her stay. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Columbia Animal Shelter, 265 S. 10th St., Columbia, PA 17512 or www.columbiaanimalshelter.com. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville. www.clydekraft.com.