Elizabeth "Betty" Provatopoulos

Betty Provatopoulos, 68, of Manheim Township, formerly of Hazleton, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 13, 2020 at Hershey Medical Center. She was born and raised in Hazleton, graduated from Hazleton High School, and daughter to the late John and Viola (Wenner) Polashenski.
Betty is survived by her husband Kyriakos Provatopoulos. They were married in Athens, Greece on June 1, 1975 where they had a second home.
Betty and her husband Kyriakos owned and operated Pizza Town 72 on Fruitville Pike in Lancaster, PA for many years before their retirement.
She was a member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. She loved spending time with her family, especially her five grandchildren, playing bingo and cooking. Her cooking was a specialty loved by everyone, especially her pastitsio, spanakopita and desserts. She was a very strong person, a fighter, smart, witty, and had a great sense of humor.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Maria Pitsinelis, wife of Athanasios, of Manheim Township and daughter Nicholetta "Nikki" Provatopoulos, of Manheim Township and five grandchildren, Panos, Eleni, Kyriakos, Alex, and Niko. Her two sisters, Ellie Klinke, of Hazleton, Cathy Martini, wife of Jimmy, of Weatherly, and a brother, John Polashenski, husband of Nancy, of Freeland, PA. She was preceded in death by a brother, Albert Polashenski.
A family viewing and funeral service will be held at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment will be in RC Calvary Cemetery, Drums, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Betty's memory may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603.
