Elizabeth "Betty" (Pihonsky) Ferderbar, 88, of Brethren Village, Lititz, PA, died on Saturday December 14, 2019. Born in Leetsdale, PA on January 27, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Elizabeth Krivak Pihonsky. She was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church and its Grief Support Ministry, St. Anne-Neumann Seniors, and also volunteered with a number of other non-profit organizations. Before she retired, she worked for 11 years in the Quaker Valley Schools Superintendent's Office.
Betty was preceded in death in 1988 by her husband of 30 years, Joseph E. Ferderbar; her sister Anna Dzubak; brothers John and Mike Pihonsky; and an infant sister. Betty is survived by her daughter, Betsy; son, Ed and his wife Tracy; and grandchildren, Joseph, Kate Lynn, Sarah, Brooke, Jedd and Grace; a great-granddaughter, Della; a sister, Marie Sudik of Youngsville, NC (formerly of Ambridge, PA); plus many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 East Delp Road, Lancaster, PA with Father Dan Powell as celebrant. There will be no public viewing. The family will greet guests at the church on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral. Final Commendation and Farewell will be on Monday afternoon, December 23 at 1:00 PM at the Good Samaritan Cemetery in Fair Oaks, PA with Father Geoff Mackey officiating. Graveside cantors will be Michael Sudik, nephew and godson of Betty, and David Klacik, Betty's cousin. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Neshaminy High School, Attn. Business Office: Dr. Joseph E. Ferderbar Scholarship Fund, 2001 Lincoln Highway, Langhorne, PA 19047. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
