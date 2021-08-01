Elizabeth "Betty" Nelson, 92, of Willow Valley Communities in Lancaster, PA, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. A longtime resident of Montclair, NJ, she was the daughter of the late William and Mildred Farrell.
Betty graduated from Wheaton College in Illinois. She was an active member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Montclair, serving numerous roles including church Elder, Clerk of Session, Sunday school teacher, and member of the choir. Betty also served as a secretary for India Outreach Ministries.
She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Robert W. Nelson, her daughter, Julie P. Steiger, her son-in-law Richard; and her brother, Robert Farrell, along with her three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her daughter, Janet P. Kaufman Anderson and her brother, William Farrell.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in the Thomas Auditorium of Willow Valley Lakes, Willow Street, PA. Friends are welcome to the visitation hour which will begin at 10:00 a.m.
Please visit Betty's memorial at:
A living tribute »