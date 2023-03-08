Elizabeth "Betty" Matthews

With the sun shining, our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Elizabeth B. Matthews, 93, entered eternal rest on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Landis Homes, surrounded by an abundance of love with her family by her side.
Born in Zindorf, Germany, Betty was the daughter of the late Georg Ludwig Petschler and Elizabeth Schroll, and the step-daughter of the late Freda Worrlein. She was predeceased by her husband John E. Matthews.
Betty's greatest joy in life was her family. She is survived by six children: Rosalie Plank (Dick), Carolyn Heisse (Bob), Patricia Mantey (Morris), Victor Kicera (Denise), Regina Walton (Dave) and Karen Bellavia (Mark). She adored her 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.
The family wishes to express a special thank you for the wonderful care Betty received while a resident at Landis Homes, as well as the amazing care she received through hospice, especially Darlene Smith, in her final days.
"What we have once enjoyed deeply we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us." Helen Keller
Services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1331 West Main Street, Ephrata, PA, 17522, with her grandson, Pastor Jeffrey H. Goodman, officiating. Interment at Riverview Burial Park in Lancaster will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty's memory may be made to the Landis Homes Benevolent Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543, or to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com