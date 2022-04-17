Elizabeth "Betty" Louise Chavous, of Lititz, was welcomed into the arms of angels, at the age of 65, on Saturday, April 9, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. On June 29,1956, she was born in Philadelphia to Matthew and Marian (Thomas) Lamkin.
In 1974 she graduated from John Bartram High School, and went on to attend Community College of Philadelphia, Penn State, and the Wharton School of Business. She was a long-time benefits funds coordinator for the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 513 and was voted a delegate for Teamsters management labor.
In 1988, Betty married the love of her life, Robert Chavous and they remained happily married for 33 years, spending much of their union residing in Willow Grove where they raised their children before moving to Lititz, PA. While in Willow Grove, Betty ran for office and became an elected member of the school board of Abington Township where she served for 3 years as a board member, 3 years as Vice President and 3 years as President of the board. In addition, Betty was a member of the Democratic Women of Pennsylvania and then was elected a local Republican Committeeperson in Willow Grove and was also elected to the Republican State Committee.
Betty was dedicated to her faith and raising her family in the church. She was also very active in her community and supported other women. She was a member of Women With A Vision, and was also an active member at the Highpoint Community Church in Ephrata where she volunteered as an administrative assistant and also worked to secure resources for women and families facing financial hardships. In addition, she enjoyed collecting art, traveling, and attending wine tasting events with her aunt, Josephine Thomas. Big Bob was always the designated driver. Betty also owned and operated Traveling Tea Leaves, which sold tea sets and kettles as well as a vast variety of teas.
Betty was affectionately known by her children and grandchildren as "Big Mama" and was always the life of the party. She enjoyed taking family vacations with her children Tiffany, Dawn, John, and Diane and she especially loved playing with her grandchildren as well as spending time with her niece Farah Newcomb and her family. Betty was never afraid to speak her mind and share an opinion or two about what she felt was right - especially when talking to her sister Phyllis Hilley on the numerous calls they would have over the years, or giving advice to her goddaughter Kalisha Stevens. She also loved all kinds of music from Tremaine Hawkins to Beyonce.
Betty will be truly missed by all who knew her. Betty's love and legacy will live on in her husband, Robert Chavous; children: Tiffany Chavous, Dawn Chavous, wife of Kenyatta Johnson, John Chavous and Diane Chavous; grandchildren: Jordan, Taylor, Ky'ire, Isaiah, Serenity, Elijah, Kassius, Kameron and Marley; her sister Phyllis Hilley; her niece Farah Newcomb, wife of Matt Newcomb and their children Ryann and Brock; an aunt, Josephine Thomas; and her goddaughters: Kalisha Stevens, and her daughters Ameruh and Amyrah, as well as a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and close friends. She was preceded in passing by her parents, and a brother, Stephen Robinson.
A Celebration of Betty's life will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11 AM at the Highpoint Community Church, 18 Hahnstown Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10 11 AM at the church. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Betty's name, may be made to the church at the address listed above. Please include "Elizabeth Chavous" in the memo line.
