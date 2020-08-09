Elizabeth "Betty" Jane (Green) Hambleton

Betty Hambleton, 85, of Lancaster, formerly of Llewellyn, PA passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Hospice in Mount Joy. She was born on April 30, 1935 in Factoryville, PA to the late Helen (Haines) and Myron Green. She was married 54 years to the late Jere S. Hambleton who passed in 2009.
Betty was a graduate of Minersville High School. During her husband's military service in the U.S. Air Force, she lived in Kentucky, Tennessee, Formosa and Oklahoma. Following Jere's discharge from the service they made their home in Lancaster County. Betty worked for Thriftway, Woolworths, Dannemens Fabrics, and Bird-in-Hand Deli. Betty and Jere also owned B&J Video Store in Willow Street for 10 years. She was a life member of the Lancaster Research and Recovery Club (hunting for treasure with a metal detector), The Artisan Order of Mutual Protection and the Pennsylvania Antique Bottle Club. She was well known at the Shupp's Grove antique market in Adamstown, where she and Jere had a stand selling antiques and bottles for many years. Betty was a talented seamstress making Civil War replicas, Wedding gowns, Halloween costumes, custom curtains and doing alterations/mending for those in need.
Betty collected antique perfume bottles and McCoy Cookie Jars. Her other interests and hobbies included: gardening, stamp collecting, working with stained glass and spending time with family and friends. Betty was a lover of nature and enjoyed feeding and watching birds and all of her backyard critters. She was blessed with many feline friends over the years and her lap was always occupied. The family is certain, that once she entered the Gates of Heaven, her first words were, "How can I help?" as was characteristic of her true nature and generous heart.
Betty is survived by her children, Bruce, husband of Amy (Shaeffer) of Lancaster, Brian, husband of Kristin (Erdman) of Willow Street; 6 grandchildren; 6 great- grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Debra (Robert Coldren) and her siblings: William, Oscar and Marilyn Green.
Betty is of the Methodist faith and a Celebration of Life Service will take place at a later date. "I am very thankful for the many people that were part of my life and great friends, and a loving family." (found with Betty's Memoirs).
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Lancaster City Police Foundation, https://lancasterpolicefoundation.org/, P.O. Box 10171, Lancaster, PA 17605-0170. Please specify on the check whether donations should go to the mounted police or K-9 corps.
