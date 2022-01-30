Elizabeth (Betty) Hoover, age 96, passed away on January 25, 2022 of natural causes. Born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on August 23, 1925, she was the only child of Clyde and Pauline (Cooper) Lowery. She was married to the late E. Ray Hoover for 55 years. Betty lived in Leola, Pennsylvania for most of her life, moving to Stow, Ohio in 2014 to live with her daughter. She was a member of the Leola United Methodist Church since 1937, where she taught Sunday School, was a lay delegate to Annual Conference, and organized the "Super Seniors," a social and travel group. The Hoovers camped for 20 years, visited all 50 states and much of Canada, and enjoyed many bus and train trips.
Surviving is son David Hoover (Donna) of Sebastopol, California; daughter Dawn Crowe (Joseph) of Stow, Ohio; grandsons Andrew Hoover (Sheila), and Jair Hoover; granddaughters Kelly Paul (Matt), and Rachel Nichols (Matt); great grandchildren, Raphael, Sophie, and Tobias Hoover.
Per Betty's wishes, there will be no viewing or funeral. A private family service will be held later at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, PA, where she will be put to rest with her husband Ray.
The family wishes to thank Sunrise Senior Living and Traditions Hospice staff for caring for Betty for the last three months. Should you desire, memorials may be made in Betty's name to Leola United Methodist Church, 7 West Main Street, Leola, PA 17540, or to your favorite charity. To Share a Memory, Leave a Condolence, or Light a Candle, please visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow Falls Chapel)
A living tribute »