Elizabeth "Betty" (Hartman) Irons, formerly of New Holland, Pennsylvania, died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Ephrata Manor. She was 90 years old.
Born in Lancaster, Betty was the daughter of the late Hugh D. & Margaret (Lowell) Hartman and the devoted wife of the late Charles "Charlie" N. Irons, Sr., former owner of Irons' Food Store in New Holland, with whom she shared 56 years of marriage.
Betty graduated from New Holland High School in 1947 and went on to attend Penn State College and Drexel Institute for Business. After college, she worked at Armstrong Lancaster and taught as an elementary school substitute teacher. Later, Betty also worked at Sperry New Holland Farm Equipment, providing tours of the museum and manufacturing facility.
A celebrated hostess, Betty loved to entertain her family and friends, and never missed an opportunity to gather with those closest to her. An avid Bridge player, she hosted countless social gatherings and dinner parties during her lifetime. Betty treasured her summers at Rehoboth Beach, a lifelong family tradition she shared with her three sisters and her many nieces and nephews, whom she adored.
Betty was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in New Holland.
She is survived by four children: Claudia Irons of Virginia; Martha Martin, married to Garth Martin, of East Earl, PA; Charles "Chuck" Irons, Jr., married to Sheila Irons of Fayettville, PA; and Hugh Irons, married to Cathy Irons, of Winnemucca, NV. Eleven grandchildren: Ryan Hess, Jordan Hess, Jeremy Barr, Danielle Covert (married to Eric Covert), Derek Martin, Nicholas Irons (married to Cindy Irons), Rebecca Irons, Sarah Irons, Colton Irons, Weston Irons, and Dalton Irons. Two great-grandchildren: Rayne Covert and Morgan Irons. Betty is also survived by two sisters: Margaret Becker of East Hampton, CT and Barbara Stuve of Chesterland, OH.
She is preceded in death by her husband Charlie (2008) and by a sister, Roberta Slover.
Her funeral will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Beck Funeral Home, 315 E. Main St., New Holland. Interment will follow in St. Stephen Reformed Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Ephrata Manor Benevolent Fund. Online condolences may be posted at www.beckfuneral.com