Elizabeth "Betty" Eaton, age 71, passed away surrounded by her loving family on July 30, 2023. Born in Providence, Rhode Island, Betty was the daughter of the late Fred V. and Alice S. (Tranberg) Anderson and the devoted and loving wife of David J. Eaton.
Betty had many interests and never liked sitting still. She loved to spend time reading, crafting, and taking pictures. She was a teacher for many years and loved inspiring young children; and she was always happy learning something new. Her faith played a large role in her life. She loved meeting new people and had many lifelong friends. Her favorite times were when she was with her family and friends.
In addition to her husband David of Lititz, Betty is survived by her children: Laura E. Eaton of Lititz, Michaela J. Purnell of Lititz, and Brad D. Eaton (married to Vnia Schmegel) of Lancaster; her grandchildren: Ellaina M. Purnell and Keeley A. Purnell; and her many extended family members and friends.
Family will receive friends Friday, August 4, 2023 from 6 PM to 8 PM at Zion Lutheran Church, 18 Quarry Rd., Leola, PA. 17540. A celebration of Betty's life will be on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 11 AM at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ALS Association Greater Philadelphia Chapter, https://secure.alsphiladelphia.org/site/Donation.
Online condolences may be made to the family at: SnyderFuneralHome.com