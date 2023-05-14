It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Elizabeth "Betty" Bird Hershman, aged 92, at her home surrounded by loved ones.
Born in 1931 to the Bird family in Northern Wales, Betty met her future husband, Mel, an American soldier, during the latter years of World War II. Their love story brought her to America, where they settled in New Holland, Pennsylvania, and went on to raise three daughters.
Throughout her life, Betty was a pillar of strength and love for her family and friends. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Holland and cherished her time with close friends and their families. Betty's grandchildren were a particular source of joy, and she played an integral role in their lives, from their childhood to adulthood.
Later in life, Betty found camaraderie and friendship with the Red Hat Ladies and the Sassy Lassies. Her proudest moments were spent with her great-grandchildren, Raiden, Eevee, Avianna, and Bert, who brought immense happiness to her life.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Melvin Stanley Hershman; her companion, Hal Thomas; her sister, Kathleen; her son-in-law, Edward Smith; and her son-in-law, Christopher Heisler. She leaves behind her brother, Michael Bird (Pauline); her daughters, Stephanie Ann (Hershman) Smith, Karen Sue Hershman, and Alison B (Hershman) Heisler; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren, who were her greatest treasures.
A celebration of Betty's life will be held on Saturday, May 20th at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Holland. Visitation will start at 9 AM, services to start at 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Betty's memory. To leave an online condolence, kindly visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com