Elizabeth (Betty) B. Trim, 93, of Lancaster passed away on 7/24. She was the widow of Marvin Trim. They were married 64 years. Born in Kearny, NJ she was the daughter of the late Gustaf J and Elizabeth K (Balogh) Klug.
Betty graduated from Nutley Senior High School in 1948 and Berkley Business School in 1949. She worked as a secretary for 12 years at RCA in Harrison, NJ. Betty married Marvin E. Trim in 1958 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Kearny, NJ and after her daughter was born, she became a homemaker.
An active member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church since coming to Lancaster in 1962. She was a member of the Altar Guild since it was formed in 1971. Also, she was the Treasurer of the Women's Guild for many years. She was on the Parish Life Board for many years, serving as the chairperson for part of that time.
She is survived by her daughter, Beverley A Hinkle, wife of Michael Hinkle and a son, Larry Trim, husband of Amy Trim. Betty is also survived by two sisters, Hellen Welch, widow of Donald Welch and Dottie Welch , widow of Bill Welch.
Family will receive friends on July 28, 2023 from 10:30 AM to 11:00 AM at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 308 Petersburg Rd., Lititz with a memorial service to be held at 11:00 AM. Please omit flowers; however, donations may be made to Mt. Calvary.
