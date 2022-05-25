Elizabeth, "Betty," B. Kreider, 95, of Quarryville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 23, 2022, at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. She was predeceased by her husband, Allen R. Kreider, with whom she had celebrated 61 years of marriage prior to his death in 2011.
Betty was a graduate of Goldey Beacom College, Wilmington, DE. Over the course of her life, she was employed as a bookkeeper/secretary at the Hercules Powder Company, Wilmington, DE, Herr's Motor Company, Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, and retired from Paul Risk Construction, all located in Quarryville, PA. While being an active "farmer's wife" and raising her family she was also a committed volunteer with the Solanco Fair, serving as both Kitchen Committee Chair and Fair Treasurer. She also served as the chair of the Kitchen Committee at Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, as well as serving as Church Clerk for several terms and volunteering in the church office, where she was a member. She was also a member of Farm Women #15 and T.O.P.S. Club, where she enjoyed and engaged in numerous lifetime friendships. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, friends, and helping others. She delighted in hosting meals for holidays, birthdays, picnics, parties, or for anyone who stopped by. She enjoyed vacationing with her family at the beach, traveling, and had visited all but one of the fifty states. In her later years she enjoyed reading and doing crafts.
She was born in Lancaster county, the eldest daughter of William S. Bard and E. Pearle Bard. She is survived by two sons, Lewis, married to Deborah Kreider of Quarryville, Scott married to Vickie Kreider of Quarryville, daughter, Peggy, married to Raleigh Osborne of Peach Bottom, nine grandchildren and twenty-one great grandchildren, a sister, Mildred Purcell, brother and sister-in-law, William and Trudy Bard, and brother-in-law, William Ringler. Sisters, Mazie Simons, and Elsie Ringler predeceased her.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 27 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and Saturday, May 28 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, 1392 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, PA. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 28 at 11:00 AM, followed by burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Bob Kettering will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care of Lancaster, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Our thanks to the staff at Quarryville Presbyterian Home and Hospice & Community Care of Lancaster for their constant and compassionate care of our mother. Caregivers such as these are a special blessing from God! reynoldsandshivery.com