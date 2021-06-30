Elizabeth "Betty" A. Burrs, 79, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Saturday, June 26, 2021. She was born in Lancaster to the late William W. Fenninger and the late Elizabeth (Faust) Fenninger, and the step daughter of the late Robert Stewart.
Betty lived in her Lancaster City home since birth. She graduated from J. P. McCaskey High School with the Class of 1960. Betty worked as a packer inspector for Dart Container for over 25 years.
Very family oriented, she cooked and hosted the weekly Sunday family dinners at her home. She loved her grandchildren, and Betty's family dearly loved her. She was quite a jokester. Betty enjoyed taking care of her home, and watching Matlock on TV.
Surviving Betty are her son, Robert "Bobby" Burrs, husband of Eva "Nikki" Commacho-Burrs of Manheim; and three grandchildren, Audreanna Burrs, Brian Burrs, and Draco Commacho-Burrs. Betty was preceded in death by her brother, William W. Fenninger, husband of Barbara of Taylors, SC.
A graveside service will take place 3 PM Friday, July 2, 2021 at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, 435 Manor Avenue, Millersville, PA 17551. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
