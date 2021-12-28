Elizabeth “Betty” A. (Ackerman) Taglieri, 88, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at St. Anne’s Retirement Community on Friday, December 24, 2021. Betty was born in McSherrystown, PA to the late Elizabeth (Wagaman) and Robert J. Ackerman. She was the beloved wife to the late Carmine “Coach” Taglieri for over 61 years.
Mom, Grandma and Sister will be lovingly missed by her children: Eugene Taglieri of Millersville, Maria Hayes (Ralph) of Elizabethtown, Paula Riola (Laurence) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Patrice Mull (Mark) of Ephrata, Harriet Wenner (Tony) of Lancaster and Katrina Krady (Brian) of Lancaster; her 7 grandchildren: Hannah, Sarah, Eliza, Theresa, Natalie, Gregory and Philip; and her brother Larry J. Ackerman of Winston-Salem, NC. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Philip Taglieri. Aunt Betty will also be deeply missed by many nieces and nephews.
Betty graduated from The College of Misericordia in Dallas, PA in 1955 with a bachelor’s degree in Home Economics. She later studied at Millersville College, Lebanon Valley College and Penn State University. Betty was a Teaching Assistant at IU 13 for many years.
Betty was a founding parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church and a very devout Catholic. Betty was an active member and volunteer in many community organizations including: a charter member of the Serra Club of Lancaster, the Rainmakers Association Lodge 203 ½, the Italian American Citizens Club and the Knights of Columbus #867.
Her friends and family will dearly miss one of the sweetest, dearest, most intelligent and loving individuals we know. Betty loved her grandchildren. She was an excellent cook and seamstress and passed this legacy on to her children and grandchildren. Most of all she cherished spending time with her family.
A viewing for friends and family will be held from 9AM until 11AM on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. The family requests all in attendance to wear a mask. A Private Mass will be held at St. Phillip the Apostle Church. Interment will be private at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne’s Retirement Community, Day of Stay Program, 3952 Columbia Avenue, Columbia, PA 17512, Lancaster Catholic High School PACER Scholarship Fund, 650 Juliette Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601.
