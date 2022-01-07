Elizabeth “Bette” Jane Geibel died suddenly at home Wednesday, December 29th. She was 85, the widow of Carl Geibel, and the mother of two children, Keith & Laura, who survive her. She was born in Baltimore but lived most of her formative years in Cape Charles, Virginia: a small Chesapeake Bay town that remained large in her heart for all of her life. After graduating from Stratford College, her early work in business management took her to Linden Hall School for Girls, where she worked until her retirement (and then some more!).
Bette was an avid reader & a lover of fine food, places, and company. She loved hot sun & cold drinks at the beach with her family, but Bette could be comfortable anywhere: from black tie events to the black earth of her garden with her dogs & roses. She was quick-witted, kind-hearted, open to new ideas, capable of being a good judge without being judgmental, and she could hold her liquor and her tongue at the same time.
Bette Jane Geibel was a giver who gave all her life and did what any of us may hope to do: she left the world a little better than she found it.
Service is scheduled for 1 PM on Saturday January 8th at Zion Lutheran Church in Landisville. Her remains will be interred in Cape Charles in the spring of this year.
