Elizabeth "Bette" J. (Loag) Kissel, 95, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Huntingdon Valley, PA, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born Thursday, June 25, 1925 in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late William and Janet (Hawthorne) Loag. She was married 61 years to Siegfried W. Kissel who passed away in March 2010.
Bette was a member of Christ Church United Church of Christ, Elizabethtown, and previously active in Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Huntingdon Valley. She was employed at First Pennsylvania Bank for many years as an administrative assistant, and in her leisure time was an avid bowler and a bridge and pinochle enthusiast. Sig and Bette traveled extensively, loved surf fishing, and enjoyed many years of square dancing together. Bette was loving and generous and was happiest when in the company of her family. She was also an avid fan of her beloved Phillies, often seen sporting her favorite Phillies cap.
Bette is survived by two children: William R. Kissel of Elkins Park, PA and Jennifer L. Jacoby and husband Kevin of Elizabethtown; five grandchildren: Erika Cornell (Gavin), Matthew Kissel (Stacy), Joshua Kissel (Breida) and Andrew and Nicholas Jacoby. Bette was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by daughter-in-law, Ann B. Kissel and grandson, Brian Jacoby.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Christ Church United Church of Christ, 247 South Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be from 10:30 AM until the time of service. Interment will take place on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park, 333 West County Line Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bette's memory to Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Drive, Suite 101, Elizabethtown PA 17022.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com. Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown, PA. 717-367-1543