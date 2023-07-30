On May 11th, 2023, Elizabeth "Betsy" Fuhrman moved on to her final adventure. She was born in Harrisburg, PA on December 10th, 1948, the daughter of George T. and Agnes M. Noll Fuhrman who preceded her in death.
Betsy grew up in the Eden Manor neighborhood in Lancaster and spent her formative years as well as her early twenties in Lancaster. She attended Lancaster Catholic High School graduating in 1967. After graduation, Betsy entered the field of corporate insurance sales. One of her first adventures was moving to the Seattle area for a time in the mid 1970's. She left there to live in California for a short time and then returned to the Lancaster area in the early 1980's. From there, she moved to the Reno, NV area where she fulfilled one of her lifelong goals and became the owner of her own home. She loved being a homeowner and being able to decorate and care for her home the way she wanted. Betsy was very proud of the home she made for herself and her son Andre. She continued her career in corporate insurance sales until she retired. As her health started to fail, Betsy moved to the Converse, TX area to be with her son, Andre, his wife Brittany, and their two children, Raylen and Skylar. Being a part of their life was a true blessing to her and to them.
Nothing and no one were going to hold Betsy back from doing things her way. She lived a very full life with many different adventures.
Her most satisfactory accomplishment was raising her son, Andre, seeing him overcome adversity and developing into the fine young man, husband, and father that he is today.
Betsy is survived by two brothers, George "Tom" Fuhrman, and his wife Wilma of Eagle, CO, Jim Fuhrman and his wife Audrea of Pequea, PA, and two sisters, Judith Pilon of Lake Wales, FL, and Margaret "Peggy" wife of Greg Petrie, of Seattle, Washington. She was preceded in death by her younger brother Richard "Dick" Fuhrman who passed at an early age.
A memorial service will be held on July 30th in the Lake Tahoe, NV area. Memorial contributions can be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness at NAMI.org.
