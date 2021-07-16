Elizabeth "Betsy" Ellis, 86, passed away on July 10. Born in Landisville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ruth Hess Balsbaugh and Clyde Mumma, and the step daughter of the late Samuel Balsbaugh.
She resided most of her life in Mount Joy, where she was best known as the smiling face you saw when you went to Clearview Diner or Union National Bank. In the 60's she owned a knitting and clothing shop, The Busy Lizzy. She also worked for several years at Howard Johnson's in Lancaster. She baked amazing cakes for her family grocery store in Mount Joy (Hess's) and her favorite times were spent traveling the U.S. and spending time in Florida.
Betsy is survived by her three children, Gary Ellis, Jr, Sparta, NJ, Leann Eison, Lancaster, PA, and Karen Snyder, Lititz, PA; her 7 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Jack Mumma and was predeceased by another brother, Jere Mumma. Cremationsocietyofpa.com
