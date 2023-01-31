Elizabeth "Betsy" Bonholtzer, 90, of New Providence, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2023, at her home with family by her side.
She was the daughter of the late Clara (Shelley) and Walter DeLong. Betsy was the loving wife of Art Bonholtzer and was married for 47 years until his passing in 1996. Together they worked on their farm. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening in her flower beds as well as attending auctions, where she collected Carnival glass, Candlewick, and antique cups and saucers. Most of all, she loved traveling and visiting new places.
Betsy was a founding pillar at the Buck Motorsports Park since it first opened as a weekly tractor pull in 1974. She enjoyed working there until 2019. She was also employed at the Quarryville Drug Company for 47 years until they closed. Betsy took pride in the general store that she ran for 30 years called "Betsy's Place", which was located within the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community.
She is preceded in death by her three brothers: Henry DeLong, Walter (Ervin) DeLong, and Clair DeLong. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held for friends and family at Faith Church, 611 Robert Fulton Hwy., Quarryville, PA 17566 on Friday February 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a viewing at the church from 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow the service in the Mt. Hope United Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17601-4125. Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. Online guestbook at: