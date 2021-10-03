Elizabeth (Baumann) Marlowe died peacefully in her home in Columbia, Pennsylvania after a very brief illness.
Elizabeth or Betty, as she was known by friends and family, was born in Columbia, PA in 1929. Her family owned Baumann’s garage and restaurant on 3rd St. and Linden Ave. for many years and she helped serve customers there as a teenager. Elizabeth graduated from Columbia High School and worked at the Hamilton Watch Factory before moving to New York City to study Nursing. After becoming a Registered Nurse, she went on to obtain her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Hunter College, also in New York City. Elizabeth loved to travel and could not stay in one place for very long. She lived and worked as a registered nurse all over the United States, including New York, New Mexico, Colorado, Pennsylvania and California. It was in San Francisco, California where she met her husband, Peter Marlowe and raised her two children, however, she always returned to Columbia, PA where her beloved parents lived.
Elizabeth is survived by her brother, William F. Baumann of Texas, her daughter, Lisa Marlowe of California, her son Matthew Marlowe, of Pennsylvania, and her two grandchildren, Sierra and Noelle Beaver in California. She is also survived by her beloved nieces and nephews, Ted, Bob, Mike, Diane, and Bonnie, as well as many great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Marlowe, and her siblings, David Baumann, Shirley Diener, and Diane Baumann. Funeral services for Elizabeth will be held privately for her family, with burial at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens in Columbia. Elizabeth’s vivacious spirit will live on in all of us. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., Columbia/Landisville.
