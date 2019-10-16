Elizabeth "Annie" Lewis, 64, of Willow Street, PA, gained her angel wings on Monday, October 14, 2019. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Lois (Ford) Lewis.
Annie worked as lead packer at Anderson Pretzel Bakery and she enjoyed bingo at the Knights of Columbus. Family and friends were very important to Annie.
Surviving is her son, John J. Lewis and companion, Susan Frey; her grandchildren: MacKenzie Lewis and Aidan Lewis; her sister, Barbara Michael and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robby Lewis.
Relatives and friends are invited to Annie's Celebration of Life Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange St. (corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.) on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends during a viewing at Groffs on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Private burial will be in Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name can be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County.
